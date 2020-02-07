Kettering Police still looking for Erica Baker, 21 years after reported missing

Closings
KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Police continue to look for a a girl who disappeared in 1999.

Erica Baker, a 9-year-old girl in 1999, was last seen walking her dog near the Kettering Recreational Center on Feb. 7, 1999. Police and investigators are still looking for Baker, who would now be in her late 20’s.

Kettering Police believe Erica was involved in a fatal hit and run but her body has never been found. The only person ever convicted in the case was Christian Gabriel, who confessed to hitting and killing Erica with his van.

Gabriel is now out of prison after serving a six-year prison sentence for tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

The Kettering Police Department posted about Erica’s disappearance on their Facebook page and they say they will never forget and continue to work on this case until she is found.

Anyone with leads into where Baker might be is asked to call Det. Mason at 937-296-2583.

