DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Kettering Police Department shared on social media their plans for K-9 patrol since Issue 2 passed.

According to the social media post, the Kettering police stopped training K-9s to detect marijuana years ago.

Only one of the three K-9s are currently trained for marijuana detection.

K-9 Ox has been serving with the department as a dual-purpose K-9 (narcotics and tracking) for almost five years. The K-9 will either retire upon the creation of the new law, or pending the restrictions the law gives, his narcotics functions will simply be given new limitations.

The post also stated, “keeping their training up to date with new laws is just as important as the officers themselves.”

The other two K-9s will proceed with no changes, regardless of the new law.