KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect in a theft investigation at a Kettering apartment complex.

According to the Kettering Police Department, the man pictured is suspected of stealing items from a local apartment complex. This incident is still under investigation.

The Kettering Police Department said that anyone with information concerning this incident or concerning the identity of the suspect in the photos is asked to call Ptl. Colon at 937-296-2555.