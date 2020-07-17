Kettering Police searching for robbery suspect

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Kettering are looking for a man accused of robbing a Circle K store on Friday.

Around 2:30 a.m., police say a male in a Wonder Woman face mask used a hand gun to rob the store located at 1105 Dorothy Lane.

The suspect left with an unspecified amount of money and was last seen headed north on foot.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect’s identity should call Detective Mason at 937-296-2583.

