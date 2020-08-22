Kettering Police searching for car theft suspect

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Kettering are searching for a man accused of stealing a car early Friday morning.
Surveillance video showing the suspect was released by police, who say that by 4:30 a.m. the man had stolen a 2016 Mercedes Sprinter van from Select Signs on Spaulding Road. The van has Ohio registration PKW8980.
Anyone with information should contact Kettering Police at 937-296-2555.
