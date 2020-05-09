Kettering Police searching for break-in suspect

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Police have released surveillance video in the hopes that the public can help identify a suspect wanted for breaking into an AT&T store this week.

Police say the break-in happened at the store located at 4307 Far Hills Avenue around 3:55 a.m. on May 6.

While the suspect’s face is largely covered in surveillance video that captured the crime, police say they hope someone may recognize the suspect’s mannerisms or some of their clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kowalski at 937-296-2572.