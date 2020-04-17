Police search for auto part thieves in Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Police in Kettering are looking for several suspects who stole parts and other items from cars at Brownies Independent Transmission in the 1100 block of E. Dorothy Lane.

Surveillance video of the suspects was posted on the Kettering Police Department Facebook page Thursday. The video was taken on April 10 around 1 am.

If anyone recognizes the suspects, they are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP.