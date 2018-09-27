Local News

Kettering Police search for Goodwill shoplifter

Posted: Sep 26, 2018 08:49 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 26, 2018 08:49 PM EDT

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are searching for a man caught on surveillance video shoplifting from a Goodwill store.

Footage captured the suspect placing items into his cart at the Goodwill store on East Dorothy Lane in Kettering.

Kettering Police say he took more than $500 in merchandise from the store over several days in early September.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kettering Police.

