Kettering police receive 100 stuffed bears to hand out to children in need

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering police officers are grateful for a new donation that will allow them to interact and help distressed children.

The Kiwanis of Kettering and Centerville, led by Nicki Warner, donated 100 Build-A-Bear bear’s to the Kettering Police Department, as a way of giving them a new tool to comfort children the officers interact with.

“It was a nice surprise,” said Kettering’s public information officer Joe Ferrell, “Hopefully they can brighten a child’s day.”

The Kiwanis are a group that focuses on bettering the lives of young children through a variety of hands-on projects and financial support to programs aimed at youth.

The bears were a part of the groups mission to aid children throughout the community in any way possible.

Officers will have two or three bears in their cruisers during their shifts. If an officer should arrive at a scene and see that a child may be upset or in need, the officer is able to gift them with a new bear.

Officers said not every incident needs to be a tragedy for children to be upset.

“It could be something like a car crash where everyone is okay,” Ferrell said, “But the kids see the distress of the parents and being able to give them this little bear will make a big difference for a lot of kids.”

Officers said that gifts like these help forge connections between departments and families that can help everyone in the long-term. They can also help show the community new ways that officers can help children.

“It’s a big deal for us and it’s a big deal for the families,” Ferrell said. “To be able to have something small and nice and warm and fuzzy to give to a little one makes all the difference in the world.”

