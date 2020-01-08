Kettering police post lost and found ad for ‘super size bag o’ meth’

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Police generously posted a lost and found item discovered by their officers in the hopes of locating the owner of a large bag of meth.

In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, the department shared a photo of what they are calling a “super size bag o’ meth,” measuring in around 4.13 ounces.

“If you’ve recently lost your bag of drugs please, by all means, give KPD a call,” the caption reads.

In case you need their number, Kettering Police can be reached at 937-296-2555.

