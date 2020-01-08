Kettering police post lost and found ad for ‘super size bag o’ meth’

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Police generously posted a lost and found item discovered by their officers in the hopes of locating the owner of a large bag of meth.
In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, the department shared a photo of what they are calling a “super size bag o’ meth,” measuring in around 4.13 ounces.
“If you’ve recently lost your bag of drugs please, by all means, give KPD a call,” the caption reads.
In case you need their number, Kettering Police can be reached at 937-296-2555.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.