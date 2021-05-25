Kettering police officers at BP shooting in March receive ‘Distinguished Service Award’

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Patrol Officer Anderson and Patrol Officer Schroeder received the Distinguished Service Award from the Kettering Police Department after responding to a shooting at a BP gas station in March.

Both officers were conducting a permit holder check at a BP on South Smithville Road when they heard multiple rounds fired in the parking lot. Though the shooting killed one person and critically injured another, Anderson and Schroeder responded within seven seconds to bring the incident to a close.

“The quick thinking, bravery and courage from Ptl. Anderson and Ptl. Schroeder, most likely prevented further violence during the encounter. This courage and bravery is in keeping with the highest traditions of the Kettering Police Department,” the department said in a post on Facebook.