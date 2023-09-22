Video features prior coverage of the officer-involved shooting discussed in this article.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Montgomery County grand jury has declined to indict the Kettering police officer involved in an Aug. 3 shooting.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of Hadley Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. in response to multiple 911 calls regarding a domestic disturbance.

One caller said her ex-boyfriend had attacked her before cutting his own wrists with a knife and barricading himself inside the apartment.

Six minutes after being dispatched, one of the officers discharged their weapon, injuring a 25-year-old man later identified as Antonio Rose.

Investigators say Rose did not listen to commands from officers before he was shot.

Rose was taken to the hospital. He is facing several charges related to the incident.