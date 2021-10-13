KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department is mourning the loss of a former member Wednesday.

The department said on Facebook that Jeff Pedro died on Saturday, October 9. He retired in 2014 after serving 25 years with Kettering Police. In his time at the department, Pedro worked as an officer, training and personnel, detective and SWAT team member.

KPD said Pedro also served four years on the board of directors of the Ohio Tactical Officers Association and academy instructor and commander at several local police academies.

“Jeff will be sorely missed by all who knew him,” said Kettering Police.