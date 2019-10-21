Kettering Police looking for women in theft investigation

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Police are looking for three women as part of a theft investigation, the department announced on Facebook Monday morning.

The theft happened at Bath and Body Works on Oct. 14 at approximately 11:15 am.

Anyone with information on the thefts are who can identify the women in the pictures are asked to call dispatch at 937-296-2555.

