Kettering Police looking for Walgreens shoplifter

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Police are looking for a suspect who has shoplifted from a Kettering Walgreen two Mondays in a row.

In a Facebook post, Kettering Police released security footage of a suspect stealing items from the cosmetics section of the Walgreens.

Police say he has shoplifted from the same Walgreens store two consecutive Mondays, June 24 and July 1.

If anyone can identify the suspect, they are asked to call Kettering Police dispatch at 937-296-2555.

