Kettering police looking for theft suspect, ask public for help

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Kettering are asking the public to help them identify a theft suspect.,
The Kettering Police Department posted photos to its Facebook page Monday asking for the assist.
Police say the theft happened on July 18 at a convenience store on W. Dorothy Lane.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kettering Police Department at 937-269-2555.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.