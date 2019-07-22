Kettering police looking for theft suspect, ask public for help

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
7-22 Kettering Theft Suspect WEB

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Kettering are asking the public to help them identify a theft suspect.,

The Kettering Police Department posted photos to its Facebook page Monday asking for the assist.

Once again we are asking for our eyes in the community for some help identifying a theft suspect. The theft occurred on…

Posted by Kettering Police Department on Monday, July 22, 2019

Police say the theft happened on July 18 at a convenience store on W. Dorothy Lane.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kettering Police Department at 937-269-2555.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS