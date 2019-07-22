Kettering police looking for theft suspect, ask public for help

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Kettering are asking the public to help them identify a theft suspect.,

The Kettering Police Department posted photos to its Facebook page Monday asking for the assist.

Police say the theft happened on July 18 at a convenience store on W. Dorothy Lane.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kettering Police Department at 937-269-2555.

