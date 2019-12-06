Kettering Police looking for stolen vehicle suspect

Breaking News
Kettering Stolen Vehicle suspect (Kettering PD/Twitter)

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Police are looking for a suspect who stole a vehicle at a gas station in Kettering.

Police say the incident happened at the Marathon gas station on Dixie Highway. The suspect stole an unlocked, running vehicle in the parking lot of the gas station.

The suspect is described as a black male and approximately 20 years old. The stolen car is a gold 2012 Chevy Impala with Ohio license plate No. GVA3281.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mason at 937-296-2583.

