Kettering Police looking for missing woman

Shannon McNamara

Shannon McNamara (Kettering PD)

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Police is looking for missing woman, the department said Thursday.

Shannon R. McNamara, 40, has been missing since early Thursday from S. Bromfield Road in Kettering. She is 5′ 2″, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Kettering Police say she may be wearing Winnie the Pooh pajama bottoms and a gray/black hoodie. She would be on foot.

Anyone who sees McNamara is asked to call Kettering Police at 937-296-2555.

