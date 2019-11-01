Kettering Police looking for missing woman

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Police is asking for help in locating a missing woman who was last seen on Oct. 3.

Lari M. Plumlee, 50, is described as a Caucasian woman, 5’5″, 170 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Police say Plumlee may be with her vehicle, a 2002 silver Chevy Trailblazer with Ohio plate # CP38XA.

Anyone with information can call the Kettering Police Department at 937-296-2555.

