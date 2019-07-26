Kettering Police looking for credit card theft suspects

Breaking News
Kettering Theft

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department is looking for subjects that are connected to a break-in and using a stolen credit card.

According to a Facebook post by the department, the subjects allegedly broke into the Sky Asian Cuisine on July 13 and stole a credit card.

With the stolen credit card, the two subjects then used the credit cards at multiple locations in the Pinewood Plaza on S. Smithville Road in Dayton.

Anyone with information on the subjects shows in the photos are asked to call Detective Marcum at 937-296-2555.

