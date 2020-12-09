Kettering Police looking for credit card theft suspect

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a credit card suspect.

In a post on Twitter, the department said the suspect attempted to use a stolen credit card at a Speedway on Monday, Nov. 30. Police said the card was stolen from the Workout Anytime gym on Smithville Road.

If you have anything information about this suspect, please call Detective Kowalski at (937) 296-2572.