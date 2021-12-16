KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department is increasing its presence at schools after a school shooting threat circulated on TikTok.

The department said on Facebook that a national TikTok trend on social media names December 17 as “National Shoot Up Your School Day.” Police said that even though the threat doesn’t specifically target Kettering Schools, police will take preventative measures to increase their presence at all Kettering school campuses.

Police also encourage families to speak to students and stress that Kettering Police and Kettering Schools take acts and threats of violence seriously.