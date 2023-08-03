KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A call on a suicidal person on Hadley Avenue ended in a Kettering police officer firing their weapon Thursday night, though details remain scarce.

Kettering police officers reportedly arrived on the scene just before 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

When officers arrived, the situation allegedly escalated and KPD said an officer was “forced to fire his weapon.”

According to KPD Lt. Craig Moore, the conditions of the officer and the suspect are unknown at this time. Moore said the department would provide more information Friday.

