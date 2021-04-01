Kettering Police get a new K9 team member

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Kettering Police Department got a new K9 team member, 14-month-old Thor.

Thor is a German shepherd and Belgian malinois mix. The American Kennel Club notes that both breeds have common shepherding backgrounds, coloration and general dispositions. However, German shepherds were bumped from their second place spot on America’s favorite list by French bulldogs in 2020.

The new recruit will begin training for patrol work and drug detection with his handler, Officer Hall. The department hopes to have him patrolling the streets by this summer.