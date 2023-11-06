KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Storm Team 2 Morning Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik emceed the Kettering Police Foundation’s fifth annual Dancing With the Kettering Stars event this weekend.

The event featured local celebrities as they danced with their professional partners from Arthur Murray Dance Center of Dayton. The goal: to win the coveted mirror ball trophy. One trophy is awarded to the dancers with the best technical dance skills, as picked by a panel of judges. Another trophy is won by the contestants who earn the popular vote of the audience. This couple is also the winner of the fundraising portion of the event, as each “vote” is a five-dollar donation.

The celebrity dancers included Kettering Schools Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart, Kettering City Manager Matt Greeson, KPD Crime Analyst Meghan Yost, Dor-Wood Optimist President Mike Zywien, The Modern College of Design President and Owner Jessica Barry, and Director of Cardiology and Respiratory Services for Miami Valley Hospital Mike McKewen.

Technical winners were Meghan Yost and her Arthur Murray professional partner, Orion Gullett. Matt Greeson and his professional partner Rebekah Harris took the popular vote, as they raised the most money.

All funds raised will benefit the Kettering Police Foundation, which has the sole purpose of recognizing and helping those in need. The Foundation sponsors training for area officers, assists citizens with extraordinary situations, awards college scholarships to students studying law enforcement, and provides funding for many local programs and projects.