The video above shows a story related to the city of Kettering

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you need a police officer or the fire department in Kettering, you might have to dial a different number for a portion of Thursday.

The city of Kettering announced on social media that the city’s police and fire department’s phone lines will be undergoing a phone line circuit update. During the update on Thursday, July 13, from 6:20-6:30 p.m., the phone lines will be out of service, the city says.

People around the Kettering area that dial 937-296-2555 or 927-293-2151 and hear a message saying the line is out of service, you are asked to call back after a few minutes.

If you do have an emergency and need immediate assistance, you should always call 911.