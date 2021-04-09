Kettering Police, EquuSearch Midwest continue search for girl missing since 1999

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A Texas-based organization is joining Kettering Police to help search for a girl who went missing in February 1999.
EquuSearch Midwest, a branch of Texas EquuSearch, is conducting a search for Erica Nicole Baker with the Kettering Police Department on Saturday, April 10. This is not a public search, according to the organization.
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office reports that Baker was last seen on Feb. 7, 1999 when she her Kettering home to walk her dog between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The dog was later found but she has been missing since.
If anyone has additional information about this missing persons case, please contact the Kettering Police Department at 937-296-2570.