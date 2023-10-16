Previous coverage above: Kettering event aims to combat catalytic converter thefts

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Kettering Police Department is once again hosting a free catalytic converter marking event.

According to the Kettering Police Department, residents have the opportunity to get their catalytic converter marked for free on Friday, Oct. 20, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will take place at the Midas located at 2390 E. Dorothy Lane.

Kettering Police asked that those interested sign up by clicking here.

If all the time slots are filled, walk-ins will be taken on a first-come first-serve basis. Walk-ins will not be taken after 3:30 p.m.