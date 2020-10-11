Kettering Police Department make plans to get body cameras

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department announced plans to equip officers with body cameras after recent local and national discussions on the transparency of law enforcement.

According to KPD’s statement made to Twitter on Friday, the city would need to spend $236,030 in order to outfit officers with the 90 WatchGuard body cameras. The Kettering Police Chief, CHip Protsman says these cameras are necessary to better the relationship the officers have with the community.

” The use of body-worn cameras will allow for more transparency and accountability which will strengthen our trusting partnership with the community,” said Chief Protsman.

The proposal will now be presented in front of the Kettering City Council on Tuesday, Oct. 13 for approval.