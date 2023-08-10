KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — If you have had your bike disappear, the Kettering Police Department could have it waiting for you.

The Kettering Police Department posted on social media that the department’s property room has received a lot of bicycles recently. If you have had your bike come up missing or have lost it, you are encouraged to check with the department.

You will have to provide some sort of information to verify that it is your bike:

Model

Serial Number

Color

Etc.

When you contact the Kettering Police Department’s Property Room, they will be able to check their inventory.

The office is open Monday thru Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can contact the property room at 937-296-2429.