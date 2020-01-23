Live Now
Live coverage: House managers present case for impeaching Trump

Kettering Police building to undergo remodeling

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Police announced on social media Thursday that its headquarters will be undergoing a face lift.

The remodel will take place over the next 24 months, but will not interrupt service, the department said. The lobby will still be available for the public’s use.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS