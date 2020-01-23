Kettering Police building to undergo remodeling

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Police announced on social media Thursday that its headquarters will be undergoing a face lift.
The remodel will take place over the next 24 months, but will not interrupt service, the department said. The lobby will still be available for the public’s use.
