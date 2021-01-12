Kettering police asks for public’s help identifying robbery suspect

KETTERING, Ohio – The Kettering Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a Walgreens.
In a Facebook post, the department said the suspect entered a Walgreens on the 4400 block of Far Hills Avenue on Saturday, Jan 9 at 9:22 p.m. The suspect robbed the clerk and threatened to have a gun.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Kowalski at (937) 296-2572.
