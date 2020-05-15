Kettering Police ask for help identifying disorderly subject

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in disturbance incident.

Police are trying to identify the man in the photos in connection with a disturbance that happened Sunday at the BP gas station on Smithville Road. Police did not give any details about what happened at the gas station.

If you know who this man in the photos is please call Kettering Police dispatch at 937-296-2555 and ask for Officer Walker.