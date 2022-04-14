KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Tenneco has filed a WARN notice, finalizing its closure and employee layoffs.

Tenneco Automotive Operating Company Inc. had announced the decision to wind down and discontinue all operations at its Kettering facility back in November 2021. On April 11, Tenneco notified the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services of its pursuant to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN).

The facility located at 2555 Woodman Dr. will be officially closed by December 31, 2023. This closure will result in the layoff of 597 union and non-union employees.

The layoffs will happen in waves beginning on June 12, 2022, or 14 days thereafter and continuing through December 31, 2023 said Tenneco.

Although the schedule for all job eliminations is not known at this time, each employee will be proved will at least 60 days notice of their elimination.

To view the official release, click here.