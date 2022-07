KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Kettering Police Department is warning residents of door-to-door scammers in and around the area.

The Kettering Police Department said in a Facebook post that door-to-door solicitors have been in and around Kettering asking for donations to Cox Arboretum.

Kettering police said that Cox Arboretum does not door-to-door solicit.

If this happened to you recently and you want to report it, police said to call the department at 937-296-2555.