KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Check thefts are rising across the US, Kettering Police said, and the department is seeing the same trend on a local level.

According to the Kettering Police Department, 12 checks have been stolen from USPS drop boxes in the past three months. These checks were then forged and either spent or deposited for cash.

The department listed several ways residents can prevent these thefts from continuing.

Avoid using the drop boxes

Leave your check with an employee at the post office

Track your transaction with your bank to ensure the check was deposited by the correct person and for the correct amount

Report any thefts and fraudulent transactions

If a check has been stolen, call the Kettering Police Department at 937-296-2555