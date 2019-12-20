Kettering PD visits kids at local Ranger Program

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A Kettering Police officer visited a local Ranger Program to read to the children, talk about safety, and to learn.
The Kettering Police Department's Facebook page posted about Officer Joe Ferrell's visit to the Ranger Program at Kettering's Habitat Environmental Center.
