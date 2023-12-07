Video in player above is coverage of a previous shooting in Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Kettering Police Department is searching for a man after a shot was allegedly fired in a Lyft driver’s vehicle Thursday morning.

According to the Kettering Police Department, a female Lyft driver and her male passenger reportedly got into a fight in the woman’s vehicle.

During the fight, the woman pulled out a gun and the man reportedly took it, firing a shot during the altercation.

Kettering Police reported that the woman was able to get the vehicle to the Meijer on Wilmington Pike where she fled and contacted police.

The man was allegedly last seen in the Meijer parking lot. Police are still working to locate him.

