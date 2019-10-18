Kettering PD searching for man accused in criminal damage incident

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Police are searching for a man accused in a criminal damaging incident at a Speedway.

Officials say the offense took place at the Speedway on Oakmont Avenue on October 12 around 8: 15 pm.

We're trying to identify a suspect from a criminal damaging at Speedway on Oakmont that occurred on 10/12 at… Posted by Kettering Police Department on Friday, October 18, 2019

A male who was with him is not believed to know that he incident occurred, but he and the suspect drove off in a newer-model white crew cab Ram 1500.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at 937-296-2555.

