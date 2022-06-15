KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – One Kettering Police officer has found a way to keep people safe when trading goods in an online marketplace such as Facebook or Craigslist.

Hannah Pennington, a patrol officer for the Kettering Police Department used her probationary project to build a ‘Public Exchange Zone’ in front of the Kettering Police Department.

These two parking spots are constantly monitored with a camera that runs a live stream to the dispatch center. Pennington said it can be used to trade goods, but also for families hosting custodial exchanges that may want to monitor the exchange.

“My hope is that the citizens in Kettering and outside of Kettering will see it and they will feel more safe and comfortable coming to trade things or to drop off kids,” She said.

According to Pennington, all probationary officers must put together a project to help the station, community or both. Two years ago, she began her work on creating this space for the community.

After going through the law department, the sign shop, the IT department, and the command staff, Pennington’s ideas finally became a reality.

She said she was inspired to start this project after a friend’s bad experience with unmonitored exchanges.

“He went and he sold a cellphone, and he actually ended up getting hurt within the sell or the trade,” Pemmington explained.”If it would have been monitored, or it would have been on video, I felt like – what would have happened – they would have had a little bit more information on it versus kind of no answers as to what happened.”

These parking spots are open to citizens both from and outside of Kettering, Pemmington said.

“It gives them a spot that they can feel that it is monitored,” Pennington said. “It’s out front of the Police Department, it is recorded, so that if something were to happen, they would be able to go back on the video and see what happened.”