Kettering PD giving away almost 100 donated bikes to kids in need

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Nearly 100 children will get a new bike this holiday season thanks to a donation to the Kettering Police Department from Reynolds and Reynolds.
The software company donated almost 100 new bicycles to the department that will be given away to kids in need this holiday season.
“Their generosity was amazing and we greatly appreciated the chance to be involved in this awesome gift of giving,” police said in a Facebook post.
Police say they have already selected the families who will receive the bicycles.
Additionally, Woodman Store-n-Lock donated their truck services to help transport the bicycles.
