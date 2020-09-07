Kettering PD cracking down on Labor Day distracted drivers

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine will create a new traffic safety council to find ways to keep drivers safe. Ohio State Highway Patrol reports this July was Ohio’s deadliest month on the roads since 2007.

In an effort to bring those numbers down, officers in Kettering are focusing their enforcement efforts on removing impaired drivers from local roadways.

“We usually do have increased presence where we’re looking for impaired drivers,” said Officer Joe Ferrell with Kettering Police Department.

According to DeWine, 154 people were killed on Ohio highways in July, making it the most-deadly on state roadways since 2007.

This Labor Day weekend, local law enforcement say they’re working overtime to bring those numbers down.

“We have a higher volume of traffic. We’ve had some OVIs. Really what we’re trying to remind people of is wherever you’re traveling to, prep your trip so you know your route and make sure your car is ready,” Ferrell said.

Officials said the majority of July’s crashes across the state stemmed from speed. Ferrell said locally the concerns vary.

“Our biggest concerns are speed, impaired driving, and distracted driving,” he said. “When it comes to impaired driving it goes without saying don’t drink and drive. When it comes to distracted driving, we’re just reminding people to put your cell phone down that way you’re going to get safely to whatever gathering you’re going to.”

Drivers out on Labor Day said they noticed busier roads.

“There’s definitely more people out especially since at the beginning of the year the streets were super empty due to COVID but now it seems like everyone is just kind of out and about more,” said Ryan Haas.