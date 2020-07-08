Kettering PD: Complaints over state mask mandate should be directed to Public Health

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department said Wednesday that complaints regarding the state’s mask mandate should be directed to Public Health or the Ohio Department of Health.

In a statement on Facebook, the Department says that while they recommend citizens follow the recommended health and safety guidelines from the State of Ohio, this is a public health matter.

“Officers will continue to educate members of the public about the order when the opportunity arises, but should not be expected to respond unless the matter also involves a criminal act,” the statement said, in part.

As an example, the Department would respond to complaints if an individual refuses to leave a business after being told to do so, as that may constitute trespassing, mask or no mask.