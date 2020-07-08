Kettering PD: Complaints over state mask mandate should be directed to Public Health

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
kettering police_240485

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department said Wednesday that complaints regarding the state’s mask mandate should be directed to Public Health or the Ohio Department of Health.

In a statement on Facebook, the Department says that while they recommend citizens follow the recommended health and safety guidelines from the State of Ohio, this is a public health matter.

“Officers will continue to educate members of the public about the order when the opportunity arises, but should not be expected to respond unless the matter also involves a criminal act,” the statement said, in part.

READ MORE: Brookville Police will not enforce mask mandate

As an example, the Department would respond to complaints if an individual refuses to leave a business after being told to do so, as that may constitute trespassing, mask or no mask.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS