KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — On Dec. 7, voter-approved Issue 2 is set to take effect, legalizing the adult use of marijuana in Ohio. However, local governments can still choose to limit marijuana businesses in their jurisdictions.

In a meeting on Tuesday night, the Kettering City Council passed an emergency ordinance that would put a pause on some aspects of the law proposed in Issue 2.

The Kettering City Council is able to do this because the Ohio Revised Code allows cities to prohibit or limit the number of adult-use cannabis operators in their jurisdictions and the Ohio Constitution allows cities to limit land use.

In Tuesday’s meeting, the emergency ordinance was passed 5-1, putting in place a nine-month moratorium so the city council can research the benefits and consequences of adult-use cannabis.

Under the moratorium, no adult-use cannabis operators shall locate or operate in Kettering effective immediately.

“This Ordinance is declared to be an emergency measure necessary for the immediate preservation of the peace, health, safety and general welfare of the citizens of Kettering and in order to institute the moratorium prior to the December 7, 2023 effective date of State Issue 2. Therefore, this Ordinance shall be effective immediately upon its adoption,” reads Section 3 of the ordinance.

The city manager and staff will immediately begin reviewing Issue 2 in order to make informed recommendations to the city council.