KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – There are six new pickleball courts in Kettering and members of 2 NEWS got to help break them in.

On Sunday, June 25, the city held a grand opening, celebrating the addition, which brings the total number of courts to twelve at Kennedy Park.

A celebrity pickleball tournament kicked off the opening, complete with members of Storm Team 2 and 2 Sports. Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis, Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik, Sports Director Jack Pohl and Joey DeBerardino joined other media, Kettering City Council members, and staff from Kettering Health to support a good cause: encouraging better overall health for the community.

Those in attendance couldn’t have been more excited to see it all come together.

“After two years we finally have these beautiful courts. Not only do we have six additional courts, but they’re newer and prettier and it’s just everyone’s enjoying that and that just makes me happy,” said Patty Dorn, a lead donor for the new courts.

Kettering Health staff also took time to educate people about blood pressure, stretching and fitness to help promote a healthy lifestyle for all ages.

“The reality is If you look around all the ages of people, kids to adults, to seniors, our celebrity groups are out here. Channel 2 is out here. This is what a public Parks and Recreation Cultural Arts Department should do. These kinds of facilities. It’s not high level. It’s not professional, it just brings everybody together. It’s a community asset. And we’re very proud of that,” said MaryBeth O’Dell, Kettering Director of Parks & Recreation.

The courts are located at J.F. Kennedy Park, behind Polen Farm on Bigger Road.