Kettering Neighborhood Pride contest helping beautify the city

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering’s Neighborhood Pride Program offers residents the chance to recognize others for improvements or impeccable maintenance of their properties while beautifying the city.

Nominations are currently being accepted.

“They look at the overall property,” says Mary Lou Randolph, the Volunteer Administrator for the City of Kettering. “They look at curb appeal. They look for gutters that are in good repair. They make sure driveways are in good repair. It’s not just about the flowers and the landscaping.”

It started with a beautification committee in the 1970s, and then blossomed into what it is today. The program is in its 33rd year.

“I think it’s very important just to build that sense of community pride and keep Kettering a place where people are proud to live,” says Randolph.

Typically every year, the city receives about 450 nominations. The city is divided into 12 districts. In June, July, and August, a winner is picked from each district, as well as one commercial property. A committee of about 15 volunteers reviews every property nominated.

“I’ve lived in the city of Kettering for 57 years, and I’ve watched it grow,” says Chuck Dickerson who is one of the volunteer judges.

His property has been nominated before.

“I’ve never won because it’s a little gauche for myself to be giving myself an award,” laughs Dickerson.

Winners are recognized at a City Council meeting and decorative signs are placed in the yard.

The hope is it will feed the motivation for others to improve their property.

“It’s catching. People get the fever,” says Dickerson.

Nominations will be accepted until August 1.

There are several ways to submit a nomination: