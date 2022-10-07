Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Kettering has announced the name of the candidate who will become the city’s seventh city manager.

According to the City of Kettering, current city manager Mark Schwieterman announced his retirement earlier in 2022. He has spent over three decades in public service with the city of Kettering and took up the role of city manager in 2006.

He will continue to operate as city manager until December 31.

On December 12, incoming manager Matt Greeson will begin the transition of leadership, the city said. On January 1, 2023, Greeson will take over as Kettering’s seventh city manager.

I am honored that Kettering’s Mayor and City Council are providing me the opportunity to serve as the City’s seventh city manager. Kettering is a vibrant and friendly city known for its safety, inclusivity, innovation, economic vitality and natural beauty. I am excited to work collaboratively with Council, City employees, residents and the business community as we advance the many important initiatives already underway, along with new possibilities. My family will soon call Kettering home, and with that comes a strong commitment to this community and a vested interest in providing the best quality of life and environment in which our residents and businesses can thrive. Future City Manager Matt Greeson

Greeson has served publicly in various positions and states before now. He currently serves as manager of Worthington, Ohio. Prior to that, he served as a deputy city manager in Volusia County, Florida.

The City of Kettering selected Greeson from a national collection of candidates with the help of Slavin Management Consultants, the release said.

“It is City Council’s goal to ensure that Kettering’s next city manager brings outstanding, proven leadership skills to the position to continue the level of service at which residents and businesses are accustomed,” said Mayor Peggy Lehner.