Kettering Middle School warns parent of vaping dangers

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Vaping and electronic cigarette use continues to be an issue among young people. It’s why public health departments along with school districts are doing everything they can to educate parents and their kids.

Thursday night was Kettering Middle School’s parent-teacher conferences. The school is partnering with the Montgomery County Educational Service Center for a vaping and e-cig pop-up prevention presentation.

“All families have a lot going on so this just seemed like a natural opportunity while some of them are already going to be here,” said Brian Snyder, Kettering Middle School Principal.

Snyder said it’s a way for the schools to be proactive against a national issue.

“It is just one of many issues that we want to educate students and families on to make sure that they’re making those healthy safe and informed decisions,” said Snyder.

A new federal law banning flavored nicotine hopes to restrict teen vaping use.

“By eliminating flavors, we hope will reduce the amount of people who want to try vaping and the people that sustain it after they try it,” said Dan Suffoletto, public information officer with Dayton-Montgomery Public Health.

Suffoletto says this ban paired with Ohio’s 21 tobacco law can go a long way in prevention.

“If one young person were to have access to tobacco products through cigarettes, it’s very easy for them to pass it on to other. So by raising that age, that keeps it more restricted to the amount of people that can get it,” said Suffoletto.

Kettering Middle School says vaping is an issue they’re continuing to educate students on and they’ll continue to circle back to.