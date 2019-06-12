Kettering Medical Center receives $500,000 from Gala of Hope

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Medical Center received $500,000 from the Gala of Hope Foundation, Wednesday.

The money will be used to replace the cyclotron, a machine used to create novel tracers (radiopharmaceuticals not normally offered in hospitals) that are used in positron emission tomography (PET) scans.

PET scans are able to produce three-dimensional images of functional processes in the body by detecting unusual molecular activity within the body that may indicate a disease or illness through an injected tracer.

Accurate targeting of tumors for removal has increased because of this technology.

The Kettering Medical Center President, Wally Sackett said, “Technology is one thing but it’s really the physicians and scientists that make it happen. In addition to the technology, we just have gifted scientists and physicians that are able to use this so that’s really part of the story here today.”

The cyclotron at the Kettering Medical Center is one of only 150 that exist.

