Kettering Medical Center ranks as Top 100 hospital for consumer loyalty

KETTERING, Ohio – Kettering Medical Center has been ranked as one of the top 100 hospitals for consumer loyalty by National Research Corporation Health (NRC).

NRC Health uses results from a nationwide study that polled more than 310,000 households from April 2019 to March 2020. To qualify for the list, a hospital must secure at least 150 top-of-mind mentions from customers in the survey.

“We are proud to receive this distinction,” says Wally Sackett, president of Kettering Medical Center. “Our care teams always strive to make each person’s visit a positive experience and this recognition show our patients remember the high quality of care they receive at Kettering Medical Center.”

Kettering Medical Center is the only hospital in the Dayton-area to receive this recognition.